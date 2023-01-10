Author Deborah Goodrich Royce tells us about her latest thriller, Reef Road, written during the pandemic and inspired by her personal connection to a decades-old unsolved crime: the 1948 murder of a young girl who was best friends with Goodrich Royce’s mother. The author explains how she wove the story into her novel and how her experience as an actress influenced her choice of genre as a writer.
Author Deborah Goodrich Royce shares her personal connection to the murder that inspired her latest thriller, ‘Reef Road’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
