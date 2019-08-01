August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month

Itchy Pet Awareness Month – Help for Itchy Dogs!

Just like humans, our pets get itchy sometimes. While all dogs itch occasionally, if it interferes with normal activities, leads to hair loss, redness, odor or sores, it could be a sign of a medical condition.

If your dog is displaying signs that their itch might be due to an underlying medical condition, it’s a good idea to head to your veterinarian as soon as possible so they can help you get to the bottom of your pet’s itch. There are many different medical conditions that can cause pets to itch, so the sooner your pet’s itchy skin problem is diagnosed and treated, the happier everyone will be.

