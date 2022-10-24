Board-certified pediatrician, Dr. Rosana Lastra of Head2Toe Pediatrics, offers guidance on the right age for kids to start drinking coffee and shares the risks associated with caffeine. We also debate whether forcing our children to apologize is a good idea, and we play a round of “how to start a fight with your teen in four words” .
At what age is it okay for kids to have coffee? A pediatrician weighs in on ‘Maggie and the Moms’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
