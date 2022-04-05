We visit the Tampa home of celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian and wife, Margaret, as they celebrate the premiere of their new Food Network show, “Big Restaurant Bet”. We share an initimate conversation covering everything from starting small before making it big, falling in love, building a family and a business together and embarking on this passion project to find the next star in the restaurant world.

