At-Home Covid Test

(The Hill) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who was acquitted of murder last week after a jury found he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisc., last summer, accused President Joe Biden of defaming him.

"What did you make of the President of the United States calling you a white supremacist," Rittenhouse was asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson during a wide-ranging interview, a portion of which was aired on Monday evening.