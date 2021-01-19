Asparagus Carbonara with pine nuts Ingredients

1 bunch asparagus trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces. (Tip: break where it naturally bends and only cut if the stalk is still too big. Save bottoms for asparagus soup base)

 2 tablespoons high quality olive oil

 Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper

 8 ounce linguini (Cook according to directions, saving 1 cup pasta water before draining

 8 ounces thick cut bacon or pancetta, diced

 One to two tablespoons fresh minced garlic

 ¼ cup dry white wine

 2 eggs, room temperature

 ½ cup grated Pecorino

 1/3 cup heavy cream

 2 Tablespoons minced zest of lemon

 ¼ Tablespoon red pepper flakes

 ½ cup sliced scallions

 1 cup sliced mushrooms (optional)

Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss the asparagus with olive oil, salt and black pepper. Spread asparagus on baking sheet and roast until tender (about 10 minutes). In a large pan, cook strips of bacon or pancetta. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to catch the grease. Save 1 Tablespoon bacon drippings and discard the rest in old coffee can (never pour hot grease down your drain). Add garlic to pan and heat but do not let garlic brown, about 45 seconds. Deglaze with white wine, scraping the bacon bits stuck to the pan (we call this chef’s goodies) when almost all wine is evaporated. Toss in cooked linguini and about 1-1/3 cup pasta water (this is the thickener) WWhisk room temp eggs, pecorino cream, lemon zest and red pepper flakes. Season with sea salt as needed. Remove pan from heat. Whisk in and add egg mixture to linguini, tossing with tongs just until sauce thickens. Add chopped bacon or pancetta, asparagus and scallions. Toss until sauce thickens Top with shaved Pecorino and Parmesan if desired. Serve immediately.