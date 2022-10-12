On a starry night, Jack and Jill separately meet a fortune teller who predicts they will meet the love of their life before the end of the year, which happens to be only five days away. The countdown begins, and both Jack and Jill go on a series of horrible and hilarious dates, each worse than the next. With a string of missed encounters and New Year’s Eve approaching, will the prophecy come true? Are these swing dance obsessed singles destined to meet and fall in love?