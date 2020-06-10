Artemis Fowl, movie tie-in edition by series author Eoin (pronounced Owen) Colfer, is the perfect jumping off point for Artemis Fowl film and series fans alike. Filled with photos from the new Disney movie premiering June 12th on Disney+, it captures the adventures of the 12-year-old criminal mastermind, Artemis Fowl II, as he discovers a world below ground of armed and dangerous–and extremely high-tech–fairies. He kidnaps one of them, Holly Short, and holds her for ransom in an effort to restore his family’s fortune. But he may have underestimated the fairies’ powers. Is he about to trigger a cross-species war?
In 2000, Irish writer Eoin Colfer shot to fame when the manuscript for his fantasy novel featuring the teenage criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl was picked up by a US publisher. He has since built on this success with a further 7 novels about the adolescent genius, selling more than 25 million copies worldwide. With the series now coming to life on the big screen, fans of all ages can discover the rich world of fairies and magical creatures that inhabit his world.
In addition to the movie tie-in edition, other companion books like The Art and Making of Artemis Fowl, puzzle books, Artemis Fowl, Genius at Work, as well as books on Fairies, Artemis Fowl Guide to the World of Fairiesand Leprechauns, Artemis Fowl How to be a L.E.P.RECON, allow fans to take a deep dive into this special world.