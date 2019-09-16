Art!culate

This Thursday September 19th artist Fabstraq presents: “#Articulate: An Introduction to Fabstraq” Hilton Garden Inn – Wesley Chapel
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
26640 Silver Maple Pkwy
Wesley Chapel , FL 33544
They will be accepting your donations of canned goods, toiletries, and dry foods for Hurricane Relief Efforts.
