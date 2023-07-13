Calling all art lovers and artists, you won’t want to miss this. Countryside Mall is kicking off one of the best art-filled events in Clearwater, Florida again this summer and it’s going to be Art-tastic!

ArtWave returns this June with two nights filled with local art, music, activities, and games for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

Join us, Friday, June 3rd from 6 pm-9 pm on the second level across from CMX Cinemas, as we reveal the first ever community art piece, co-created by local artist Frankie G and The Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy 5th Grade Class.

On, June 10th from 6 pm-9 pm, celebrate with us as we add the finishing touches to the new art installation created by local artists, Frankie G & Derrek Donnelly located on the first level under CMX Cinemas. We cannot wait to see both murals’ at the upcoming ArtWave events and look forward to adding ArtWave as an annual art-filled event in Clearwater, FL.

Both nights will offer:

• Live Painting Demonstrations

• Caricature Art for Families

• Unique Photo Ops

• Live Music

• Gift Card Giveaways

• Local Art Show

• Large Games

• Creative Activities

• And More!