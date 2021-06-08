Are Your Pool Snacks Hurting Your Kids

Could the snacks you are buying, be hurting your children?

1 – Do your pool snacks contain Red 40, Yellow 5 & 6, Blue 1?

These chemicals are linked to ADHD, hyperactivity, anger, eczema, asthma

2 – Do the drinks you bring to the pool contain sugar in the form of sugar, juice concentrate, juice

puree, corn syrup, dextrose, and so on?

100 grams of Sugar depresses the immune system for up to 5 hours after ingestion. 100 grams = 8 oz

OJ, 1 can of soda

3 – Do any of your chips contain Monosodium Glutamate

Monosodium glutamate is a preservative that can cause headaches, migraines, asthma exacerbations

4 – Do any of your pool snacks or drinks contain artificial sugars like saccharin, acesulfame,

aspartame, neotame, and sucralose.

These fake sugars mess up our gut bacteria and have been associated with decreasing immune

function, increasing hyperactivity, moodiness, anxiety, learning problems, headache, migraines, irritable

moods, and sleep issues

Dr. Ana Maria Temple is an award winning speaker at

Harvard Club of Boston, a best selling author, and a frequent guest on TV News &

Talk shows. In her 20 year career she has treated over 36,000 patients.

For more information go to: dranamaria.com