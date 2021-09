We take the show outside and suit up to play some football with the women of The Tampa Bay Inferno, now entering their eleventh year in the the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), a league consisting of more than 60 all-female, tackle football teams across the United States.

The team will hold try-outs on Saturday, September 25th at Temple Terrace Fields. Look for information on social media @tbinferno_womensfootball.