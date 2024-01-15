We kick off Daytime with a fun debate over new trends for the new year, including saying goodbye to the razor during JanuHairy, trying the “Eras Tour Workout” by running on the treadmill for three hours, and “Loud Budgeting” by being proudly frugal rather than trying to keep up with luxurious celebrity lifestyles. We also share some local events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.