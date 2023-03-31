Whoever can get through the hottest lollipop in the world “without falling off the stage or passing out” will be deemed the winner of this year’s Lolly Lick-a-thon. It’s just one of the contests– only for the brave and bold– happening this Saturday, April 1st, at the 16th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest. The festival will also feature more than 30 food trucks, vendors from across the country offering myriad varieties of hot sauces and pepper products, as well as live enterainment. For more information, visit https://pinellaspepperfest.com/.