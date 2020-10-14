Apple Pie for Two

Makes One 5-inch pie

Choose your favorite apple for this pie. For tang, I choose Granny Smith, for balance I choose Honey Crisp.

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 large egg

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 cup chopped pecans, optional

2 – 3 apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

1 tablespoon heavy cream, half and half, or milk

Decorating sugar, or other large-grain sugar

Heat oven to 400 degrees F.

Unroll the piecrust on a lightly floured work surface. Roll to 12-inch circle with rolling pin. With 6-inch round cutter, cut 2 rounds from crust. Move one round and the scraps to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate. Fit one round in bottom and up sides of pie pan, pressing firmly. With fork, prick bottoms and sides generously. Separate the egg, discarding the yolk, and whisk the egg white lightly to break up. Brush the inside of the pie crust with the egg white. Move to the refrigerator.

Whisk together the sugar, cinnamon ginger, and pecans (if using) in a medium bowl. Add sliced apples and toss to coat.



Remove top crust from refrigerator. Using small letter- or heart-shaped cutter, cut 1 shape out of center of the round and place on baking sheet with pie pan. Fill prebaked shell with apple mixture. Cover the pie with top crust. Decorate edges as desired. Brush top with cream and sprinkle lightly with coarse sugar. Move pie to refrigerator.

Use small letter- or heart-shaped cutter to cut small shapes from remaining pie crust scraps. Place cutouts on cookie sheets with pie and prick with a fork. Sprinkle cutouts lightly with coarse sugar. Bake cutouts 6 to 9 minutes or until golden brown and remove. Bake pies 30 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling begins to bubble. Cover pies with sheet of foil after 15 minutes if needed to prevent over-browning. Cool pies on cooling rack at least 2 hours. Garnish with cutouts.

©Cynthia Graubart 2020 visit www.cynthiagraubart.com