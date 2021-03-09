Apple Cobbler with Cardamom Whipped Cream

For the cobbler:

Approx. 12-16 Macintosh apples, peeled and seeded and cut into wedges

2-3 teaspoons cinnamon and sugar

6 TBSP melted butter

2 cups sugar

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs



For the whipped cream

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 pint heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

To make the cobbler:

In a separate bowl mix sugar, flour, baking powder and salt

Add two whole large eggs, one at a time using your hands to feel the texture of the batter

Mix topping and pour over apples with cinnamon and sugar in a 13×9 inch pan

Melt butter and pour on top

Bake at 350 until you can touch the top and it feels slightly hard but not overbaked.

Whipped cream topping:

Add cardamom to whipping cream and vanilla extract.

Slowly add about 1 cup powdered sugar.

Whip in a chilled bowl.

Serve on top of warm cobbler.