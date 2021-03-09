Apple Cobbler with Cardamom Whipped Cream
For the cobbler:
- Approx. 12-16 Macintosh apples, peeled and seeded and cut into wedges
- 2-3 teaspoons cinnamon and sugar
- 6 TBSP melted butter
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
-
For the whipped cream
- 2 teaspoons ground cardamom
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup powdered sugar
To make the cobbler:
In a separate bowl mix sugar, flour, baking powder and salt
Add two whole large eggs, one at a time using your hands to feel the texture of the batter
Mix topping and pour over apples with cinnamon and sugar in a 13×9 inch pan
Melt butter and pour on top
Bake at 350 until you can touch the top and it feels slightly hard but not overbaked.
Whipped cream topping:
Add cardamom to whipping cream and vanilla extract.
Slowly add about 1 cup powdered sugar.
Whip in a chilled bowl.
Serve on top of warm cobbler.