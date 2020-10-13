Apple Cinnamon Syrup

Spiced Apple Pancakes|By Datz Restaurant Group

Apple Cinnamon Caramel Syrup•

2 apples -cored and sliced into 16-20 wedges each (any variety will work well for this)•

2 cups packed brown sugar•

4 tablespoons butter•

2 tablespoons cinnamon•

1 cup apple juice•

1 cup prepared caramel sauce•

.25 teaspoon vanilla extrac

In a heavy bottomed saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add sliced apples and brown sugar, and cook until apples are tender and sugar has melted. Add the apple juice, vanilla extract and cinnamon, and cook until reduced by half. Remove from heat and fold in the final two tablespoons of butter and the caramel sauce. Allow to cool and then keep refrigerated. Warm as needed for use over pancakes —it’s even great as an ice cream topping!Pancakes•1.5 cups flour•3.5 teaspoons baking powder•1 teaspoon salt•1 tablespoon white sugar•1 teaspoon ground nutmeg•1.5 teaspoons of ground ginger•1.5 tablespoons of ground cinnamon•1 egg•1.25 cups whole milk•3 tablespoons melted butter•.5 cup of chopped pecans1. Sift together all of your dry ingredients in a large bowl, and in a separate bowl mix together the egg, milk and melted butter. Combine the wet ingredients into the dry and mix well with a rubber or silicone spatula.2. Heat a griddle or frying pan on medium heat, lightly butter the surface and place the batter onto the surface, using about ¼ cup per pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot. Top pancake(s) with the prepared warm apple caramel sauce, whipped cream, chopped pecans and powdered sugar.