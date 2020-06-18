Appetite Supressants for the Quarantine 15

3 Natural Appetite Suppressants to Help with the Quarantine 15!

A recent WebMD poll found that 47% of women and 22% of men report gaining weight due to COVID restrictions.

Weight loss drugs have side effects and aren’t safe for everyone. The good news is that there are natural appetite suppressants that can help (and that actually make you HEALTHIER!)

1. Stay full with Glucomannan

Soluble fiber from Konjac root decreases appetite and food intake.

Bonus: It also feeds your healthy gut bacteria, reduces constipation, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar!

Caution: It can interfere with absorption of medicines

(Try Japanese Shiritake Noodles – made from glucomannan, taste good, very low in calories, no carbs)

2. Ditch the sugar cravings with Gymnema

An herb from India that reduces sugar cravings and reduces absorption of sugar in your stomach.

Bonus: It is also anti-inflammatory and helps to lower blood sugar!

Caution: If you are on diabetes medicine your blood sugar could drop too low.

3. Increase fat burning with Green tea

Green tea helps boost metabolism and increase fat burning.

Bonuses:

1. Contains L-theanine (which reduces anxiety)

2. High in antioxidants (which help prevent heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and memory problems…)

3. The caffeine also decreases appetite (so coffee can also help!)

Caution: Too much caffeine can cause problems