Appetite for Health: Easy Weeknight Egg Dinners

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Judge hopes to begin opening statements in case of man accused of killing 9-year-old girl
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in Winter Haven shooting
Jarrid Wilson, founder of Christian suicide outreach, dies
House committee approves guidelines for impeachment hearings
Lakeland 6th grader arrested for battery after locker room beating caught on video
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
New YMCA fitness program helps prevent falls in older adults
Top Stories
Final shark dragging suspect may accept plea deal
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues; tracking tropical wave
Annual Pasco 9/11 ceremony aims to include younger generation in tribute
Bahamian family living in Largo after Hurricane Dorian submerged their neighborhood
Wave Watch: Dry and hot again Thursday before rain chances go back up
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
New YMCA fitness program helps prevent falls in older adults
Top Stories
LinkedIn warns users to spot and report fake jobs
Top Stories
As his time runs out, Army Green Beret takes on U.S. Senate
Clearwater firefighters honor lives lost on 9/11 with moment of silence
Temple Terrace police investigate deadly shooting, search for persons of interest
Tampa police warn of spike in check washing
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bucs to face nemesis and old friend tonight
Top Stories
Patriots’ Brown practices, status for Sunday’s game unclear
Top Stories
QB competition: USF OC says Barnett and McCloud both in running to start Saturday
Lawsuit accuses New England Patriots WR Antonio Brown of rape, reports say
NBA legend Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas
Iranian woman sets self on fire when caught dressing as man to sneak into soccer match
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Vaping legislation to be announced today in Tampa
Top Stories
New data suggests many Florida medical cannabis prescriptions coming from few doctors
WFLA starts daily broadcasts with National Anthem
No-bake peanut butter trail mix bars
Vaccinate pets as rabies cases increase across Tampa Bay
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Appetite for Health: Easy Weeknight Egg Dinners
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 12, 2019 / 12:08 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 12, 2019 / 12:08 PM EDT
Learn more at:
http://appforhealth.com/
Latest Videos
New YMCA fitness program helps prevent falls in older adults
Final shark dragging suspect may accept plea deal
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues; tracking tropical wave
Annual Pasco 9/11 ceremony aims to include younger generation in tribute
Bahamian family living in Largo after Hurricane Dorian submerged their neighborhood
Wave Watch: Dry and hot again Thursday before rain chances go back up
LinkedIn warns users to spot and report fake jobs
Polk Co. woman remembers evacuating NYC office building on 9/11
18 years later: How 9/11 is taught in Hillsborough County schools
Pasco church cancels service after A/C units vandalized
VIRAL VIDEO: High school football players gift bullied classmate new clothes
Mother of boy in middle of medical custody battle posts letter to judge on Instagram
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Tropical depression likely to form as system approaches Florida
Jarrid Wilson, founder of Christian suicide outreach, dies
House committee approves guidelines for impeachment hearings
Lakeland 6th grader arrested for battery after locker room beating caught on video
Tampa woman wins $1M from scratch-off ticket
Deputies: Morton Plant Hospital employee found passed out behind wheel with syringe in arm
VIRAL VIDEO: High school football players gift bullied classmate new clothes
Vaping legislation to be announced today in Tampa
Don't Miss
Boston giving all public school kindergartners $50 and bank account
Rare Harvest moon will appear on Friday the 13th
14-year-old headed off to college in D.C.
More Don't Miss