Anxiety and Depression in Teens

For kids and teens, headlines surrounding racism, nationwide unrest, and the coronavirus can feel overwhelming; in fact, studies show that depression and anxiety rates surge after major protests. Now, award-winning video game producer Rosemary Lokhorst is on a mission to help young people use mobile gaming to build resilience in teens with mental health issues.

“Kids can learn to manage emotions in an entirely new way by sharing and interacting in a judgement-free community—like a video game,” says Lokhorst, co-creator of the free mobile game Shadow’s Edge. “We’ve developed a way for kids to explore challenging issues and feelings through interactive content.” Shadow’s Edge was produced by an all-woman management team with input from psychologists and adolescents.