Animal Parasite Forecast

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says four men from Tampa have been charged in a vehicle burglary spree in Spring Hill.

Deputies say they were called to Nantucket Cove Apartments just before 3 a.m. on April 25 for reports of a vehicle burglary. The victim told deputies that he'd seen four men in the parking lot wearing all black and acting suspiciously, before one of them got into his vehicle.