Top chefs representing the home team and the away team show off their best tailgate dishes for a chance to win the Yum-bardi Trophy in “Tailgate Takedown.” Each episode is recorded in teh parking lot of an NFL stadium and features three rounds, appropriately named “The First Down,” “Between the Uprights,” and “Hail Mary.” Judges pick a winner who then wins free tickets into the game with a seat on the 50 yard line. Judge Ali Khan shared some of his most memorable tailgate experiences.