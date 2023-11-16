Award-winning ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts joins us with stories from her new book, Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life. Roberts compiles essays and musings from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Misty Copeland, who share life lessons imparted by beloved teachers.
