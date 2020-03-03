An Ex-Wife’s Journey From Darkness to Light, by Salina Womack, is a non-fiction book about one woman’s struggle to find her footing after her husband tells her he’s not interested in being married anymore. As a new mom, this news is incredibly hurtful to Samantha, who always wanted a nuclear family for her son, Elijah. A pacifist, Samantha doesn’t fight her husband or even ask for an explanation. Before she knows it, she’s struggling to fill her gas tank and learning what life as a single parent entails. However, Samantha is skilled and educated; she falls back on her nursing degree and begins to navigate the ins and outs of her new life.