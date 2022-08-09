Sarah Thomas, former sommelier at New York’s Le Bernardin, joins us to talk about her new book, “Kalamata’s Kitchen: Taste Buds in Harmony”. The second title in the Kalamata’s Kitchen series teaches kids about teamwork through the lens of food and furthers the brand’s mission to encourage children to approach food and diverse cultures with an open mind.
An educational culinary adventure in ‘Kalamata’s Kitchen: Taste Buds in Harmony’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
