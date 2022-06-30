Rapper and activist Mona Haydar and her husband, Sebastian Robins, tell us about their cross-country, 2,500 mile drive on Historic Route 66 and what they learned while exploring Muslim communities along the route. Their journey is captured in the new three-part documentary series, “The Great Muslim American Road Trip”, premiering July 5 at 10PM on PBS.
An educational and moving journey captured in ‘The Great Muslim American Road Trip’
