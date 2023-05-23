Chef Dion Jumapao, Executive Sous Chef at Midtown’s Ponte, shares a family recipe. His version of Chicken Adobo, a staple of Filipino food, served alongside Adobo Garlic Fried Rice, is an easy and flavor-packed addition to your weeknight dinner menu.

Chef Dion’s Chicken Adobo

– 4 lbs chicken (can be chicken thighs or chicken breast or a mix)

– 2 tablespoons canola oil

– 2 cups white vinegar

– 1 whole onion sliced

– 3 Tablespoons chopped garlic

– 4 bay leaves

– 1 cup chicken stock

– 1/2 cup light soy sauce

– 2 tsp kosher salt

– 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper corns

– 3 tablespoons corn starch

– 1/4 cup cold water

Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper then sear in a pot over medium heat and brown on all sides.

Add the remaining ingredients once chicken has browned. Bring to a simmer then cover and lower temperature to medium low heat. Simmer for 35-45 min.

Combine the water and the corn starch to form a slurry, then pour into the Adobo to thicken the sauce.

Garnish with green onions and serve.

Adobo Garlic Fried Rice

– 4 cups day-old rice

– 1/2 cup chopped garlic

– 1/2 cup sliced scallions

– 3 tablespoons canola oil

– 1 cup adobo sauce

– 1 tsp kosher salt

– 1 tsp cracked black pepper

Heat a large sauté pan or wok with the oil. Once pan and oil are hot, add the rice. Break up the clumps of rice using the back of a spatula.

Add the garlic and scallions once the rice has been broken up and slightly toasted in the oil. Sauté for 2 min until garlic and scallions are cooked and become fragrant.

Using some of the sauce from the Adobo, season the rice with the sauce. Add salt and pepper to finish.