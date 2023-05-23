Chef Dion Jumapao, Executive Sous Chef at Midtown’s Ponte, shares a family recipe. His version of Chicken Adobo, a staple of Filipino food, served alongside Adobo Garlic Fried Rice, is an easy and flavor-packed addition to your weeknight dinner menu.
Chef Dion’s Chicken Adobo
– 4 lbs chicken (can be chicken thighs or chicken breast or a mix)
– 2 tablespoons canola oil
– 2 cups white vinegar
– 1 whole onion sliced
– 3 Tablespoons chopped garlic
– 4 bay leaves
– 1 cup chicken stock
– 1/2 cup light soy sauce
– 2 tsp kosher salt
– 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper corns
– 3 tablespoons corn starch
– 1/4 cup cold water
Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper then sear in a pot over medium heat and brown on all sides.
Add the remaining ingredients once chicken has browned. Bring to a simmer then cover and lower temperature to medium low heat. Simmer for 35-45 min.
Combine the water and the corn starch to form a slurry, then pour into the Adobo to thicken the sauce.
Garnish with green onions and serve.
Adobo Garlic Fried Rice
– 4 cups day-old rice
– 1/2 cup chopped garlic
– 1/2 cup sliced scallions
– 3 tablespoons canola oil
– 1 cup adobo sauce
– 1 tsp kosher salt
– 1 tsp cracked black pepper
Heat a large sauté pan or wok with the oil. Once pan and oil are hot, add the rice. Break up the clumps of rice using the back of a spatula.
Add the garlic and scallions once the rice has been broken up and slightly toasted in the oil. Sauté for 2 min until garlic and scallions are cooked and become fragrant.
Using some of the sauce from the Adobo, season the rice with the sauce. Add salt and pepper to finish.