Our first guest just goes to show that you can’t let obstacles slow you down.
when he was 18 months old Justin Beauchesne lost both his arms and part of a leg to meningitis. At age 12, he discovered Tony Hawk’s skateboarding video game. and not long after he was trying out a real skateboard.
Now at age 31, Justin recently coached a skateboarder at the X Games. He has a Nonprofit amputee adventure organization geared towards activating amputees https://amp-ventures.org/

