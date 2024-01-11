A new extension of the powerhouse hit series, “AGT: Fantasy League” brings together winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from past “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all nominated by America to participate. Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each fill their fantasy teams with 10 showstopping acts compiled from singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more.

For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.” The winning act will receive a grand prize of $250,000.



The Golden Buzzer will be back in the qualifiers and semi-final rounds, sending acts straight to the finals, but with a twist. – Each judge can use their coveted Golden Buzzer for their own act, or steal an act from another judges’ team.

