America’s Got Talent Auditions

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Tampa’s greener side benefits from Super Bowl LV
Video
Joe Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
Kellyanne Conway accused of posting topless photo of 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter
Tornado kills boy, injures 30, wrecks school in Alabama town
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another spring-like day; cold front nears
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine to be offered to every Florida long-term care facility by Feb. 1, Gov. DeSantis says
Video
Top Stories
GoPro found after 6 years at the bottom of Honolulu ocean returned to owner
Video
Hawaii man survives lightning strike, then beats COVID-19
Video
‘I just thank God every day’: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette reflects on journey to Super Bowl LV
Video
Arrest warrant issued for Clearwater appliance salesman
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
When will Florida’s statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system launch?
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis: 97% of people receiving vaccine are full-time Florida residents
Video
Top Stories
Crooks capitalize on fears surrounding pandemic, rope people in vaccine schemes
Video
Plant City man stuck paying tolls for Kansas vehicle with same tag number
Video
‘Big mistake’: DeSantis criticizes Biden’s plan for vaccine distribution but can he stop it?
Video
Tampa woman faced with $5,800 furniture storage bill after insurance company didn’t pay
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Tampa’s greener side benefits from Super Bowl LV
Video
Top Stories
Bucs gear sells out overnight as fans rush to purchase Super Bowl souvenirs
Video
One year ago today: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in helicopter crash
Video
Want to be a fan in the stands at Super Bowl LV?
‘I just thank God every day’: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette reflects on journey to Super Bowl LV
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
600 seniors in Hillsborough County get COVID-19 vaccine as part of initiative expansion
Video
Pasco County COVID-19 vaccine registration opens 2 p.m. Sunday
Despite IRS warning, stimulus checks and debit cards cause confusion
Crooks capitalize on fears surrounding pandemic, rope people in vaccine schemes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
America’s Got Talent Auditions
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 26, 2021 / 12:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2021 / 12:42 PM EST
For more information go to:
www.AGTAuditions.com
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Polk County ‘Paramedic of the Year’ arrested in theft of COVID vaccines
Video
Kellyanne Conway accused of posting topless photo of 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter
War of words between White House and Gov. DeSantis on vaccine rollout
Video
‘That’s disingenuous’: DeSantis responds to White House claim about Florida vaccination numbers
Video
Joe Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
When will Florida’s statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system launch?
Video
COVID-19 vaccines: Where are shots available in Tampa Bay for residents 65+?
Video
Polk Co. mayor plans to lobby lawmakers against renaming Florida highway after Trump
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
One-room schoolhouse renovated into home hits market in Indiana
Video
Cigar City Brewing to release hard seltzer amid bubbly craze
Video
Now you can put Bernie Sanders anywhere, thanks to NYU student’s website
The heartwarming story behind Bernie Sanders’ iconic inauguration mittens
St. Pete native plays important role in Biden-Harris Inauguration Day ceremony
Video
More Don't Miss