Ahead of the permiere of Crimes of the Heart at St. Pete’s American Stage, actors Shelby Ronea and Xavier Mikal join us to talk about starring in the 1980’s classic, tackling the themes of trauma, sisterhood and unbreakable family ties, and retelling the story with a diverse cast.

Crimes of the Heart is American Stage’s fourth show of the 2022/23 season. See it January 11-Feb. 5 on the Mainstage. AmericanStage.org