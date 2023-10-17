American Stage actors are performing “The Day You Begin” in more than 40 schools across Tampa Bay. The play is based on the New York Times Bestseller by Jacqueline Woodson, which bears the same name. The heartfelt musical is about having courage, making friends and celebrating differences. The play will also be performed at Tampa Theatre today and tomorrow, as well as American Stage on October 21-22.
American Stage uses a best-selling picture book to inspire kids in live performances
by: Farron Hipp
