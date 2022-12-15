Cirque Musica, one of the largest Cirque companies in the world, gave a preview performance of the ‘Holiday Wonderland’ production for Daytime. Acrobats and aerialists join the world-renowned cast and musical journey that restores the holiday spirit for the lead character. Holiday Wonderland will be at the Yuengling Center on December 15. Tickets are available at www.cirquemusica.com/holiday-wonderland.
Amazing vocals plus jaw-dropping stunts make Cirque Musica’s Holiday Wonderland the perfect family performance
by: Farron Hipp
