Cirque Musica, one of the largest Cirque companies in the world, gave a preview performance of the ‘Holiday Wonderland’ production for Daytime. Acrobats and aerialists join the world-renowned cast and musical journey that restores the holiday spirit for the lead character. Holiday Wonderland will be at the Yuengling Center on December 15. Tickets are available at www.cirquemusica.com/holiday-wonderland.