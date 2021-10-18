Amazing Art Installation: Fairgrounds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Joe Mendoza, a Thonotosassa man put out of business after spraying for termites without a license for years, also falsified reports on infestations, according to new information released by the Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Mendoza, 65, had been fined $19,000 for working without a license, but had never paid those fines while continuing to work. One of his customers, veteran Jonah Huggins, home was infested with termites that Mendoza had said were not there. After moving into his home, Huggins found this was not the case and brought the issue to 8 On Your Side in October.