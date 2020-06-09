Amanda Peet stars in “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”

American Stage announces a virtual return with the launch of new virtualengagement programs dedicated to keeping the community connected through the powerfulexperiences of live story-telling and impactful arts education. The new launch includes VirtualStage, where the stage and the digital world come together, and Virtual Academy, an onlineclassroom where students of all ages have the opportunity to explore new people, places andideas safely from home."While the current pandemic crisis has closed our doors to live events indefinitely, we have hadthe opportunity to consider the core of our mission and determine how to move forward in a timeof such great uncertainty,” CEO/Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte said. “Ultimately,underlying all of our work is the goal of uniting our community through the shared humanexperience via stories and classes that promote connection and empathy. Our virtual programswill allow American Stage to continue to provide a sense of community unity and to help keepus all connected."Virtual Stage● The staff and artists of American Stage present Summer Shorts , a collection of liveperformances and videos that audiences can watch from home, including theShakespeare Lite Festival in June, a 10-minute New Short plays Festival in July and theLiving Room Plays , celebrating favorite scenes and characters from American Stage’s43-year production history, coming in August.● Spotlight: The American Stage Podcast, featuring a wide range of guests who shareinsights into the ideas, creativity and humanity underlying American Stage’s work and artof live theater.● Coming in June, Creative Conversations, a series of live weekly virtual communityroundtables hosted by CEO/Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte that will covera range of topics about the arts during and after COVID-19.Virtual Academy● Summer Camps will take place virtually June 8 - July 31 with onsite camps planned forJune 29 - July 31. During Summer Camp and Youth Programs , American Stageprovides quality theatre training in a positive and inspiring environment that gives youngpeople the tools to be bolder, wiser and more compassionate on stage and in life. Allexperience levels are welcome.● American Stage provides accessible Adult Programs for adult students andprofessional artists to continue their theatre education through digital and social mediaplatforms. Offerings include virtual weekly classes and ASI Study Hall, a monthly happyhour improv discussion.● For generations, Tampa Bay families have explored powerful and playful stories togetherwith American Stage. Family Connections provides opportunities to discover newpeople, places, and ideas together at home with virtual programs and activities createdfor the whole family to experience together, including a monthly virtual family talentshow.● American Stage's Creative Wellness programs inspire social, emotional and intellectualgrowth through enriching classes, outreach partnerships as well as Creative Tips , freemini how-to videos from members of the American Stage team to engage our creativeminds, bodies and imaginations at home.“Exploring and connecting through the art of storytelling fosters well-being for us all asindividuals and as a community. We’re so excited to work with our youth and adult studentsagain, and take them on a fresh educational journey.” Director of Education, Outreach andImprov Tiffany Ford said.Further information about all of the above programs, including how to register for classes andcamps, can be found at americanstage.org .