Amanda Kloots, host of The Talk, shares her new, children’s picture book, Tell Me Your Dreams, inspired by her bedtime ritual with her four-year-old son. The sweet story incorporates her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died from COVID complications three years ago. It’s one way, she says, to keep his memory alive for their son.
Amanda Kloots, host of ‘The Talk’, pens children’s picture book inspired by son and honoring late husband
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
