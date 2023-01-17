More than 800,000 people follow Allison Jacobs on Tik Tok, where she routinely posts videos of herself dancing to top songs. Jacobs shared that she always had a love for dance, but it wasn’t until later in life when she positively embraced her shape, that she was then able to return to the activity that she once abandoned. Jacobs taught a few beginner moves to Farron and Maggie.
Allison Jacobs teaches her Tik Tok famous moves to Farron and Maggie
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
