New York Times bestselling author Alli Webb, Co-founder of Drybar, is brutally honest in her new book, The Messy Truth. The memoir details how she co-founded the successful business, garnered a huge celebrity following and then sold it for millions, all before the age of forty. What the world didn’t know then is that, simultaneously, her marriage fell apart and her teen son entered rehab unexpectedly. Webb shares the ups and downs and how she learned to embrace “the mess of life” and emerged better for it.





