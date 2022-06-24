Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street, reunites with Maggie for a cooking segment after 13 years and shares his recipe for “Vietnamesee Pork Caramel” from “The World in a Skillet”, which includes 125 recipes from three dozen countries adapted for home cooks and requiring only one pan to prepare.

¼ cup white sugar

4 tablespoons coconut water or water, divided

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 Fresno or serrano chilies, stemmed, seeded (if desired) and sliced into thin rings

2 shallots, halved and thinly sliced

1 stalk lemon grass, trimmed to the bottom 6 inches, dry outer layers discarded, bruised

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger

Ground black pepper

1½ pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1½- to 2-inch-thick planks, then sliced no thicker than ¼ inch on the diagonal (see headnote)

2 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

Lime wedges, to serve

In a 12-inch skillet, combine the sugar and 2 tablespoons coconut water. Cook over medium-high, occasionally swirling the pan to help the sugar dissolve and to encourage even browning, until the caramel is mahogany in color and smokes lightly, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the fish sauce along with the remaining 2 tablespoons coconut water; the mixture will bubble vigorously and the caramel will harden in spots.

Bring to a simmer over medium and cook, stirring, until the hardened bits have dissolved. Add the chilies, shallots, lemon grass, ginger and 1 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Increase to medium-high and stir in the pork. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the sauce reduces and clings to the pork, 10 to 14 minutes.

Off heat, remove and discard the lemon grass. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the scallions. Serve with lime wedges.