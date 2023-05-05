Contestants Matt Wright and Sara Bartell recount their experience on Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing. The ultimate challenge series brings together 12 Naked and Afraid veterans to compete head-to-head for a chance to win $100,000. Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing premieres Sunday, May 7th on Discovery Channel.
All-stars compete in the buff in ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now