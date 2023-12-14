For a limited time, Wesley Chapel Theater Group is presented “Every Christmas Story Ever Told… And Then Some!” From traditional tales told around the holiday, to carols and seasonal icons, the artistic director and actors in the play promise the show will be packed with laughter and relatable moments.
All of your favorite Christmas tales come together in one Wesley Chapel Theater Group play
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now