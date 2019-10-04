All Creatures Great and Small

Breaking News
Take your pet to get blessed today from 4-8pm at the The Franciscan Center in Tampa. It’s located on eight acres along the eastern banks of the Hillsborough River. The Center came to fruition as a result of the spiritually unique mission of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, N.Y. In the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, we welcome everyone who seeks spiritual growth through a deeper relationship with God in a place of peace, community, healing and joy. It’s just a few miles north of Downtown Tampa and five miles from Tampa International Airport.
The Center is a Catholic, non- profit, 501(3)(c), private retreat house sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, NY with dedicated laity who are committed in carrying out the mission. Throughout the year we offer team and hosted retreat programs, private and directed retreats, and a place for workshops and meetings. We welcome interfaith and all denominations of religious groups.
Our Mission
