Alison Sweeney and Lacey Chabert tell us about starring together (along with Autumn Reeser) in Hallmark Channel’s Wedding Veil Trilogy. In three separate movies, they play best friends navigating life and marriage, with each other as a constant source of love and laughter.

The Wedding Veil Expectations premiered on January 7th; The Wedding Veil Inspiration

premieres Saturday, January 14th; and The Wedding Veil Journey premieres Saturday, January 21st on Hallmark Channel.