TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived multiple players on their way to a 53-man roster, according to several reports.

The most notable player the Buccaneers released is Tanner Hudson, a tight end who has been with the team since he entered the league in 2018. Hudson recorded five catches for 67 yards in 20 games with the Buccaneers.