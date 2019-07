The Air Masters air purifier kills 99.9% surface and air germs. It also relieve allergies. The best part: It is so affordable. If you mention Daytime, you can get $200 off.

Don’t forget you can also trade-in your clunker to receive up to $1500 for a new A/C.

Just call 813-964-7155 or go to https://www.airmasters.net