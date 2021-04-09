Air-fried, Korean-inspired chicken wings

Chef Gerard Viverito, The Sustainable Chef, teaches us a healthy snack to whip-up in the trendiest cooking fashion, air-frying.

Korean-inspired Air-fried Gluten-free Chicken Wings

Servings: 4 people

Chef Gerard Viverito

Here’s a fun fact about chefs: As much as we love outdoing each other in the kitchen, we always gravitate back to the simple dishes to soothe our souls after a grueling shift. Just Google favorite chef recipes and you will usually find sandwiches or a 3-step meal. Not to say I don’t love oysters, truffles and foie gras, but sometimes you just want some down-home fried chicken comfort. With the rise in popularity of Korean-style fried chicken, I took it to a new level with the air fryer.

Traditionally, Korean Fried Chicken is double fried in oil for a spectacular crunch and then covered in a delicious spicy, sweet-and-sour type sauce.

Ingredients

2 lbs chicken wings

1 cup cornstarch

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp salt

Malaysian Palm Oil and butter to cover wings (approximately 1 Tablespoon each)

Korean Chicken Sauce Ingredients

2 Tbsp gochujang Korean chili paste

3 Tbsp agave syrup or honey depending on level of sweetness desired

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp tamari gluten-free soy sauce

1 tsp ginger, minced

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp shallot, minced

½ tsp salt

Chopped green onions for garnish

Chicken Instructions

Place the chicken wings in a large non-reactive bowl and season with garlic powder, onion powder and ½ tsp salt. Cover the chicken with cornstarch, let sit for 5 minutes. With a set of tongs to keep your hands clean, stir, to evenly coat the chicken piece. Lightly shake each piece of chicken to remove the excess corn starch and place it in the air fryer basket. While the wings are sitting, heat a sauté pan over medium high heat. Add oil and butter, heat gently to melt. Place the wings in the air fryer basket and lightly spray or brush the tops with the oil and butter mixture. Close the basket and cook chicken wings at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, turning and rotating chicken about every 10 minutes. While the chicken is cooking, make the sauce.

Korean Air-Fried Chicken Sauce Instructions