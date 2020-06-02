AGT’s Longest Running Judges

Dr. Jenn Mann is one of the most well known psychotherapists in the country. Most known as the host and therapist for VH1’s long standing hit shows Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn, she has appeared as a guest expert on many national tv shows.

She has a weekly column in In Style Magazine called “Hump Day with Dr. Jenn” where she gives sex and relationship advice. Dr. Jenn is the author of many best selling advice books including: The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn’s Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy, SuperBaby: 12 Ways to Give Your Child a Head Start In the First 3 Years and The A to Z Guide to Raising Happy Confident Kids which have collectively spent five weeks on the best seller list.