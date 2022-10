Singer Brian Justin Crum, who rose to fame after wowing the judges on America’s Got Talent, is bringing his talent to Tampa Bay. Crum will perform at “Rapture”, a masquerade ball and circuit dance party happening this Friday, Octrober 28th at the St. Pete Coliseum from 8 pm – 1 am. He gives us a sneak peek of what to expect and takes us through his musical journey.

Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Pete Free Clinic. Visit totallyeuphoricstpete.com for information and tickets.