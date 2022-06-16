75 years after Jackie Robinson became the first Black player allowed to play modern major league baseball, The HISTORY Channel is premiering a new, two-hour documentary titled “After Jackie”, which shares the untold story of the next generation of Black baseball players who fought for racial equality in the sport after Robinson.



We speak with critically-acclaimed producer and director Andre Gaines about the project, which premieres Saturday, June 18th at 8:00 PM on The HISTORY Channel.





