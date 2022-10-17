After years of working in education and social services, Melissa Servetz saw a need for children to find a good home. In 2015, Melissa became a foster mom and has since fostered more than 50 kids. The last four kids she fostered would soon become her own, as she adopted four biological siblings. Her love for children is giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
After fostering 50+ kids, a Tampa Bay mom adopts four biological siblings
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
